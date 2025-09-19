Scholastic Corporation $SCHL Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Scholastic Corporation (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 508.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHL. Wall Street Zen cut Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. B. Riley began coverage on Scholastic in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Scholastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of SCHL stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $689.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. Scholastic Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Scholastic has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Corporation will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

