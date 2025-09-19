Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Schroder Real Estate Invest (LON:SREI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.39 ($0.70) and traded as low as GBX 49.20 ($0.67). Schroder Real Estate Invest shares last traded at GBX 49.40 ($0.67), with a volume of 516,597 shares traded.

Schroder Real Estate Invest Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 51.39. The company has a market cap of £241.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 784.13 and a beta of 0.67.

About Schroder Real Estate Invest

The investment objective of Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (‘the Company’) is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth as a result of its investments in, and active management of, a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate.

