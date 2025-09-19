Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE Shares Purchased by Balefire LLC

Balefire LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Balefire LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

SCHE opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $33.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.39.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

