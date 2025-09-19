Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $8.97. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 45,556 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $236.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.
