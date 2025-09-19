Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.84 and traded as low as $8.97. Security National Financial shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 45,556 shares traded.

Security National Financial Trading Up 2.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $236.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 6.66%.The business had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNFCA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Security National Financial by 306.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Security National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Security National Financial during the second quarter worth $106,000. 45.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

