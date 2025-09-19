Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Semilux International Ltd. (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Semilux International Stock Performance

NASDAQ SELX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Semilux International has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

About Semilux International

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules. It offers laser lights modules and related optical components use in commercial projectors, car lights, and optical sensors; laser lights module consists of laser diodes and fluorescent chips; color filters use in optical/laser modules; color filter wheels; fluorescent chip and wheel; and wafer level optics.

