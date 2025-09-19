Short Interest in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Drops By 22.0%

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BayFirst Financial stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.13% of BayFirst Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BayFirst Financial Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of BAFN opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08. BayFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $19.75.

BayFirst Financial Company Profile

BayFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:BAFN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

