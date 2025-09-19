Short Interest in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Decreases By 22.1%

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $15.84.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Why Seagate Is Wall Street’s New Favorite AI Infrastructure Play
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 AI Infrastructure Stocks With Upside After the Summer Rally
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Can Advantage2 Help Overcome D-Wave’s Share Price Plateau?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.