Short Interest in Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) Decreases By 22.1%

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 16,900 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

About Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

