SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.14 and traded as low as $1.12. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 92,860 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.14.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Equities analysts forecast that SPAR Group, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPAR Group stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPAR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

