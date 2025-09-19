St. Clair Advisors LLC Sells 1,813 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

St. Clair Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of St. Clair Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. St. Clair Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.93.
NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $237.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $223.66 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
