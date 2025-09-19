State Street Corporation $STT Shares Acquired by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in State Street were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 491,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,213 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of State Street by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 51,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 984.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $116.37.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

