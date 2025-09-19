Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $4,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after acquiring an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,109,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,456,371.98. The trade was a 15.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $139.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.69 and its 200-day moving average is $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.07%.Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

