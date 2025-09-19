Strs Ohio Acquires New Stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Palomar by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,656,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Palomar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palomar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 559,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Palomar by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after acquiring an additional 77,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Palomar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $117.77 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $175.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $496.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLMR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $33,756.53. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,957.30. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.56, for a total value of $632,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,762,225.28. This represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,378 shares of company stock worth $3,122,952. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

