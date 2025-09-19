Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 334,700 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the August 15th total of 266,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,347.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,347.0 days.

Get Sumitomo Realty & Development alerts:

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

OTCMKTS SURDF opened at $43.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a 52 week low of $29.16 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Realty & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.