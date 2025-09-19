Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in August

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 216,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the August 15th total of 271,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,160.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,160.0 days.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Price Performance

BIOVF opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $32.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.05%.The firm had revenue of $649.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.68 million.

About Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and specialty care in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Aspaveli®/Empaveli for the treatment of adult patients with paroxysmal nocturnal haemoglobinuria; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); VONJO for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk primary or secondary (post-polycythemia vera or post-essential thrombocythemia) myelofibrosis; Zynlonta, an aggressive malignant disease; Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still’s disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

