T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,433,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,865 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,706,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,973,000 after acquiring an additional 519,075 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $199,367,000 after acquiring an additional 387,604 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,286,393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,931,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $91.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.54. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.76%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.