Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO Shares Bought by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,123,000 after purchasing an additional 506,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,358,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,510,000 after acquiring an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,975,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,609,000 after acquiring an additional 294,378 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,397,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,919,000 after acquiring an additional 147,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 425.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,431,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $249.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.76 and a 1-year high of $252.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.850 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.20, for a total value of $10,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,081,644. This represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total transaction of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,822.57. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,825 shares of company stock worth $32,532,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.