TC Energy Corporation $TRP Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TC Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 222.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in TC Energy by 75.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

TRP opened at $52.66 on Friday. TC Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. TC Energy had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.32%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

