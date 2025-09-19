TD Cowen Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $262,890.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,964,073.08. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Workday by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.