Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) were up 1% on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $395.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Tesla traded as high as $428.31 and last traded at $425.86. Approximately 104,447,854 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 103,531,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $421.62.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $303.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.79.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Tesla by 178.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 9,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 3.6% during the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $258,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.95, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

