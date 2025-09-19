The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000.

Shares of QTUM opened at $104.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.69. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $104.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were paid a $0.2656 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Defiance Quantum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

