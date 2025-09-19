The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,747,656,000 after purchasing an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $899,988,000 after purchasing an additional 25,573 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 31,132.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,203,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,934,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,631,000 after purchasing an additional 390,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,679,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $444,101,000 after purchasing an additional 490,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Barclays cut Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.56.

NYSE:TRV opened at $278.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $267.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.62 and a 52 week high of $280.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total value of $4,668,222.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 11,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.12, for a total value of $3,061,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,865.92. The trade was a 38.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

