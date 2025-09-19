Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Short Interest Up 25.3% in August

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.4 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, SVP Rhonda Farnum sold 10,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $113,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 326,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,596.02. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,080,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,579,000 after acquiring an additional 69,919 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 893,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 539,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBPH opened at $14.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.29 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $14.55.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Jones Trading raised shares of Theravance Biopharma to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

