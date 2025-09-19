Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 3,200 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust $LXP

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3,809.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,064,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after buying an additional 214,696 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,738,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,642,000 after acquiring an additional 407,059 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,836,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after buying an additional 1,733,329 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1,103.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,271,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after buying an additional 3,916,670 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,215,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.06. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LXP Industrial Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 192.86%.

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Friday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

