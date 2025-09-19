Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-On by 0.7% in the first quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 4.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 5.4% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-On by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $339.87 on Friday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.64 and a 1 year high of $373.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.00.

In other Snap-On news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

