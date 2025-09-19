Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Has $37,000 Position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 88.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW opened at $170.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.74. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $171.24.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

