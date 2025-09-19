Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Global Utilities ETF $JXI

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 257.0% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $845,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2,245.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period.

JXI opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The stock has a market cap of $191.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $62.46 and a twelve month high of $76.85.

About iShares Global Utilities ETF

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

