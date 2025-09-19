Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Takes Position in Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 19.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.05. Methanex Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.04 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. Scotiabank set a $50.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Methanex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research raised Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

