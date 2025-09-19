Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOTGet Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.72 and traded as high as C$13.77. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 41,062 shares changing hands.

Total Energy Services Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of C$509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72.

Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

Insider Activity at Total Energy Services

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Macson sold 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$110,100.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$476,528.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,700 shares of company stock worth $508,683 over the last ninety days. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

