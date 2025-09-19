Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.72 and traded as high as C$13.77. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 41,062 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley John Macson sold 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.01, for a total transaction of C$110,100.00. Also, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$476,528.80. Insiders have purchased a total of 46,700 shares of company stock worth $508,683 over the last ninety days. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

