Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.72 and traded as high as C$13.77. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$13.71, with a volume of 41,062 shares changing hands.
Total Energy Services Stock Up 1.2%
The company has a market capitalization of C$509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.72.
Total Energy Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Total Energy Services’s payout ratio is 22.35%.
About Total Energy Services
Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.
