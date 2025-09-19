Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,406.07, for a total transaction of $4,218,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,852. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.47, for a total transaction of $3,508,837.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,634,663.56. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,232 shares of company stock valued at $25,668,361. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,480.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,575.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,815.00 to $1,839.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,599.73.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TDG opened at $1,286.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,437.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,413.96. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,183.60 and a 12-month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.00 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 36.330-37.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transdigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $90.00 per share. This is a boost from Transdigm Group’s previous special dividend of $75.00. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

