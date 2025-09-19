U.S. Bancorp $USB Holdings Raised by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,926 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 66,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,481,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,099,509.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 70,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.