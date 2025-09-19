US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 3.9% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD stock opened at $78.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $85.11.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. US Foods had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $10.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. US Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.764-3.874 EPS. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,206,160. This trade represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on US Foods from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on US Foods from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on US Foods from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

