Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $2,331,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $163.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.76. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $165.65. The firm has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.62. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 188.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.47.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

