MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,436 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB's holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,365,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,402 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 114.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,300,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,060 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,047,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,082,000 after purchasing an additional 456,465 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,231,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,566,000 after purchasing an additional 399,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $50.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1092 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

