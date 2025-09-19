Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.33 ($4.99) and traded as low as GBX 368.20 ($4.99). Vesuvius shares last traded at GBX 376.80 ($5.11), with a volume of 252,436 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on VSVS. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 470 to GBX 430 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 380 to GBX 330 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 380.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 369.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 368.33. The firm has a market cap of £920.59 million, a P/E ratio of 1,370.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62.

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX 17.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Vesuvius had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 8.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vesuvius plc will post 51.3945695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

We are a global leader in metal flow engineering, providing a full range of engineering services and solutions to its customers worldwide, principally serving the steel and foundry industries.

