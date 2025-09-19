VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VICI Properties by 205.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,047,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,077,000 after buying an additional 11,458,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VICI Properties by 13.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,743,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,304,000 after buying an additional 1,606,559 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,491,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,096,000 after buying an additional 77,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in VICI Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,345,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,700,000 after buying an additional 135,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 12.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,875,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,125,000 after buying an additional 1,122,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $32.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.98 and a twelve month high of $34.03.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 70.20% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

