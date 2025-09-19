Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,551 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MasTec by 163.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,043,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,843,000 after acquiring an additional 648,184 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MasTec by 171.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 390,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after purchasing an additional 246,666 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 963,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,234,000 after purchasing an additional 184,277 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $21,208,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 77.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,879,000 after buying an additional 134,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTZ. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, July 21st. DA Davidson set a $210.00 price target on shares of MasTec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MasTec from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seventeen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.84.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $199.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $201.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. MasTec had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.280-2.280 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.230-6.440 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $1,806,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 101,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,312,750.81. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 194,249 shares in the company, valued at $33,993,575. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,128,070 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

