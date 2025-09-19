Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 29,203 Shares of Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,203 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $4,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 557.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 66,025 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 699.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter.

Kennametal Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE KMT opened at $21.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day moving average of $21.65.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research raised Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

