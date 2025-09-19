Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 6,945 Shares of The Marzetti Company $MZTI

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marzetti were worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Marzetti by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Marzetti by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marzetti by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Marzetti by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after buying an additional 19,264 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marzetti by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Marzetti Price Performance

Shares of MZTI opened at $181.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.43. The Marzetti Company has a 1-year low of $156.14 and a 1-year high of $202.63.

Marzetti Announces Dividend

Marzetti ( NASDAQ:MZTI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $475.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.26 million. Marzetti had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Marzetti’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Marzetti’s payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MZTI has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Marzetti from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Marzetti in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marzetti presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Marzetti Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

