Voya Investment Management LLC Buys 73,615 Shares of Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 206.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,615 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 413.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,395. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.86 and its 200 day moving average is $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. Hexcel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $489.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

