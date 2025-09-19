Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Hasbro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hasbro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 868,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,560,000 after buying an additional 350,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Hasbro from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $74.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 64.49% and a negative net margin of 13.37%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -68.97%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

