Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $5,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 2.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 5,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 104.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.12. ATI Inc. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at ATI

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.07 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $1,235,746.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 265,287 shares in the company, valued at $20,565,048.24. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $3,733,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 306,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,886,127.08. This represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,841 shares of company stock worth $5,567,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of ATI from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $115.00 price objective on shares of ATI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.