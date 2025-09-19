Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.47 Million Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. $SHOO

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 17,267 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Steven Madden by 22.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Steven Madden by 17.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $556.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

