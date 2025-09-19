Voya Investment Management LLC Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,817 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $5,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 405,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 350,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 22.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C by 10.7% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FWONK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.22.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of FWONK opened at $103.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.37. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $74.34 and a 12 month high of $106.26. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series C

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Articles

