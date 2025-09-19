Voya Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 351,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after purchasing an additional 148,719 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 26,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,109,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 4,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.40.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $139.84 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.17 and a 52-week high of $155.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.04). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 12,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total transaction of $1,520,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 66,738 shares in the company, valued at $8,456,371.98. This trade represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

