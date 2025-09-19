Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of Insperity, Inc. $NSP

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Insperity from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Insperity from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insperity from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In related news, Director Eli Jones bought 2,204 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.41 per share, with a total value of $100,083.64. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,847 shares in the company, valued at $583,382.27. This trade represents a 20.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall Mehl bought 2,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 22,707 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,950.35. This represents a 9.66% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 20,194 shares of company stock worth $925,981. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insperity Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.14 and a 12-month high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Insperity has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.810-2.51 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

