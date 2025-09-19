Wabtec $WAB Position Increased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Wabtec during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabtec Price Performance

Shares of Wabtec stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.65. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Wabtec’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

Insider Transactions at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total transaction of $340,954.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 134,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,586,965.53. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock worth $1,042,586. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wabtec

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

