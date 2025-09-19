WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 934,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 832,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 832,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EPI opened at $45.50 on Friday. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund has a 12-month low of $39.98 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 269.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 7.8% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 7,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 84.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 94,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 43,205 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

