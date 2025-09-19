Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Short Interest Update

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 10,440,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 8,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on Workday in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.48.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY stock opened at $233.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.46 and a 200-day moving average of $238.13. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 43.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Workday by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

