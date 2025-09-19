Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Evercore ISI Analyst Says

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Westpark Capital boosted their price objective on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price objective on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $304.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

Workday Trading Down 0.6%

WDAY opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.13. Workday has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total value of $262,890.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 96,916 shares in the company, valued at $21,964,073.08. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $17,293,507.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 326,864 shares of company stock valued at $76,391,858. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Workday by 27.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

