Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Strong Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and five have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
ZLDPF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Zealand Pharma A/S Stock Performance
Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.72 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Zealand Pharma A/S had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 73.90%. On average, analysts predict that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company offers Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon bi-hormone artificial pancreas systems containing insulin and dasiglucagon.
